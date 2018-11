Security Minister Senator Hermangild Francis has revealed police officers implicated in the 2010/11 Operation Restore Confidence anti-crime offensive will face prosecution. The Security Minister disclosed to News4orce the United States government has issued the nonnegotiable stipulation if Saint Lucia wants the Leahy Law sanctions imposed on the police force in 2013 lifted.

