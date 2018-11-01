Home / Sports / INDIA THRASH WEST INDIES BY 9 WICKETS IN 5TH ODI

INDIA THRASH WEST INDIES BY 9 WICKETS IN 5TH ODI

Liz-Anne De Beauville November 1, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

BBC- India thrashed West Indies by nine wickets, after bowling the tourists out for 104, to complete a 3-1 one-day series victory.

The tourists were dismissed in 31.5 overs at Thiruvananthapuram, captain Jason Holder top-scoring with 25.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 4-34, and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah 2-11 from his six overs.

Rohit Sharma made an unbeaten 63 and captain Virat Kohli hit 33 as India chased down their target in 14.5 overs.

It was the West Indies’ lowest total in a one-day international against India, and their 10th lowest against any country.

