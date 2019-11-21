Meanwhile, independent senator Mauricio thomas-francis is calling for draconian penalties for the perpetrators of violent crime.
The member of the upper house wants tougher laws on the statute book to address criminality.
Meanwhile, independent senator Mauricio thomas-francis is calling for draconian penalties for the perpetrators of violent crime.
The member of the upper house wants tougher laws on the statute book to address criminality.
The Saint Lucia crisis centre was among a number of non-governmental organizations across Saint Lucia …