INCREASED RISK OF COVID 19 CASES AS BORDERS RE OPEN

Allin Fevrier May 20, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates 5 Comments

National epidemiologist dr. Michelle Rancois says while covid-19 numbers are low and all confirmed cases have recovered, saint lucia risks exposure to imported cases as the country comes out of the lock-down. However, the government has devised a plan to mitigate the risk of a dramatic rise in cases once the borders reopen.

