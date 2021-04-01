The increase in alcohol consumption during the covid-19 pandemic is a cause for concern.
The substance abuse advisory council secretariat is worried that excessive drinking maybe compounding efforts to bring the covid-19 situation under control.
The increase in alcohol consumption during the covid-19 pandemic is a cause for concern.
The substance abuse advisory council secretariat is worried that excessive drinking maybe compounding efforts to bring the covid-19 situation under control.
Captain of the national football team Zaine Pierre is hoping that St. Lucia can use …