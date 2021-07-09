Saint Lucia’s immunization drive continues with health officials appealing to people who have not taken the second dose, to do so. Authorities are also clearing the air on mounting concerns of vaccine expiration.
Saint Lucia’s immunization drive continues with health officials appealing to people who have not taken the second dose, to do so. Authorities are also clearing the air on mounting concerns of vaccine expiration.
Do you think Stephenson King’s departure from the United Workers Party will have an impact …