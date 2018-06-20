Home / News Updates / IMMIGRATION CHIEF TELLS PUBLIC TO DRESS APPROPRIATELY

IMMIGRATION CHIEF TELLS PUBLIC TO DRESS APPROPRIATELY

Rehani Isidore June 20, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Dress appropriately when visiting our offices, is the appeal being made to the public by the Immigration Department.

Immigration Chief Assistant Superintendent Sean Alexander made this request in a wide-ranging interview with HTS News4orce on 18 June.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

KIDS-INSIGHT GETS 10K FROM TOURISM ENHANCEMENT FUND

The Tourism Enhancement Fund of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association donated $10,000 towards …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: