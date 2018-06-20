IMMIGRATION CHIEF TELLS PUBLIC TO DRESS APPROPRIATELY
Rehani Isidore
June 20, 2018
Dress appropriately when visiting our offices, is the appeal being made to the public by the Immigration Department.
Immigration Chief Assistant Superintendent Sean Alexander made this request in a wide-ranging interview with HTS News4orce on 18 June.
