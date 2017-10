ILO Workshop Getting Back to Business Post-Disaster

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is hoping to help Caribbean countries ensure business continuity following disasters.

Getting a country back to business post-disaster, has become increasingly important, in light of recent realities with natural disasters, including Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria.

ILO officials joined the St. Lucia Employers Federation to host a one-day workshop in business continuity and disaster recovery on Wednesday.