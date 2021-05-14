ILO CARIBBEAN RESILIENCE PROJECT: RESILIENT BUSINESSES

As drivers of economic growth and job creation, Caribbean businesses are highly vulnerable to impacts of climate hazards and health crises. The destruction caused by disaster events can halt business operations, eliminate employment and increase the risk of poverty. The ILO Caribbean Resilience Project encourages an agile preparedness and response process that helps industries and labour markets to better cope with socio-economic shocks. Find out more about the Project at: https://www.ilo.org/caribbean/project…