The departure of the arc + rally to Grenada is a win for Saint Lucia. That’s according to general manager of the Igy Rodney bay marina Sean Devaux. He says Saint Lucia will now use this opportunity to grow the main arc event in December.
The departure of the arc + rally to Grenada is a win for Saint Lucia. That’s according to general manager of the Igy Rodney bay marina Sean Devaux. He says Saint Lucia will now use this opportunity to grow the main arc event in December.
Solid waste management authorities are attempting to rid saint Lucia of landfills by 2030. The …