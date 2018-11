The east coast came alive with the ‘Watch This’ team on Saturday November 3rd, alongside the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ambassador, Daren Sammy.

Rankin Morgan is the Marketing & Sportainment representative of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. He says their campaign has been very successful so far. More in this report.

