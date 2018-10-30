ICC WOMEN’S WORLD CUP T20 TOURNAMENT HEATS UP WEST AND EAST COAST

Press release- With just 10 days to go before the ICC Women’s World T20 Tournament kicks off, the local team is bringing even more excitement ahead of the games. On Saturday October 29th , 2018 , the west coast of the island was buzzing with cricket fun and action on the go.

The first half of the roadshow kicked off at the Derek Walcott Square in Castries, set to deliver a rush of unique experiences to the communities of Anse-La-Raye, Canaries, Soufriere, Choiseul and Laborie. The presence of Daren Sammy along with some members of the National Under 15 Cricket Team ,helped ensure that ‘Wicket for Tickets’ was a definite hit among constituents. Participants of the roadshow also got to win tickets among other prizes through Lucky Dip and Q&A along the way.

Local Marketing and Sportainment Officer, Rankin Morgan described Saturday’s event as “electric”. He explained further that “people came out in great numbers along the entire route and participated extensively in the fun activities we had planned and the response overall was very positive. We also had young cricket stars from the individual communities engaged which brought a refreshing dynamic to the event as well.

The East coast can expect the same excitement and energy come next weekend, Saturday November 3rd as the ICC Women’s World T20 train makes its way through the communities of Mabouya Valley, Dennery, Micoud and culminate in Vieux-Fort.

Daren Sammy, a CWI Ambassador who hails from the east coast said “It was great to see the communities showing their support for the women’s cricket and the excitement the giveaways and activities brought. I’m really looking forward to this weekend considering the east coast is my home, the community of Dugard Micoud to be exact. We’re ready to bring more vibes and spread the love with even more giveaways come Saturday. “

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased as the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and online at https://tickets.worldtwenty20.com.

St Lucia will host nine matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground from November 10 to 18. These matches will feature the teams Group A: including defending champions West Indies along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The other group is made up of Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland will play their preliminary matches at the Guyana National Stadium from November 9 to 17. The semi-finals and final will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua on November 22 and 24.

