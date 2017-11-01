ICC to inspect Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Eleven venues in 8 countries will be inspected by a team from the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of next year’s ICC Women’s World T20 tournament.

The inspections form part of preparation and planning for the World Championship to be staged in November next year. The Senior Event Operations Manager of the ICC, who is leading the delegation, said: “Over the next 12 months, we will work closely with CWI to put together a truly global event with the Caribbean flavour which, in turn, will not only inspire young girls and boys to take up the sport, but also attract new audiences.”

Eight sides currently participating in the ICC Women’s Championship have qualified directly for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 2018, and West Indies women will come out to defend their title.

The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will be inspected on Sunday November 5th at 11am.