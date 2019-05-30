ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP- HOLDER VISITS THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND

West Indies will play Pakistan in their first match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Friday May 31st.

Ahead of the opening game, captains from the 10 participating teams including West Indies’ Jason Holder and India’s Virat Kohli met with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace in London, England.

Queen Elizabeth II (left), West Indies captain- Jason Holder (right)

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry (left), West Indies captain- Jason Holder (right)

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry (left), India captain Virat Kohli (right)

ICC cricket captains with Queen Elizabeth II (center)

Several cricket legends, including Sir Vivian Richards and Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai were in attendance.

Nobel peace prize winner- Malala Yousafzai representing Pakistan

For the first ICC World Cup game, England defeated South Africa by 104 runs, with Ben Stokes topping with 89 runs for the host team. England managed 311 runs after their allotted 50 overs and South Africa were all out on 207 runs after 39.5 overs.

Meanwhile, the Jason Holder led West Indies squad is preparing to face Pakistan on Friday.