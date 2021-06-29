The attorney-at-law representing the Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari (ICAR) in the constitutional motion against the government on the use of cannabis for religious purposes is gearing up for his day in court.
The attorney-at-law representing the Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari (ICAR) in the constitutional motion against the government on the use of cannabis for religious purposes is gearing up for his day in court.
A crane accident in Castries on Sunday left some households and businesses in the city …