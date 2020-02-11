Home / Breaking News / ICAR PRESIDENT PRAISES MAYOR’S SUPPORT FOR GANJA

ICAR PRESIDENT PRAISES MAYOR’S SUPPORT FOR GANJA

Allin Fevrier February 10, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The Iyanola council for the advancement of Rastafari has welcomed Castries mayor Peterson Francis’ reversal on cannabis law reform. The outspoken local official had expressed qualms about the march towards legalization, citing concerns about the social fall-out and exploitation of farmers by corporations. However, the mayor has apparently changed his mind following a briefing from pro-cannabis groups. While, ICAR applauds the mayor, the group has a stern warning for the current UWP administration.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

HILAIRE QUESTIONS NEW CIU COMMISSIONS POLICY

SLP Spokesperson for Commerce Trade Investment and Tourism Dr. Ernest Hilaire dives into the Citizen …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved