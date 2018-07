ICAR LOOKING FOR MEMBERS IN FOND ST. JACQUES

The Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari (ICAR) will seek to rally troops in the Fond St. Jacques area this weekend.

ICAR’s first membership drive was held in Gros-Islet. The council also held whistle stops in Dennery, Anse-La-Raye, Vieux-Fort and Soufriere.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit