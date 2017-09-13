“I will not sit by and allow criminals…to attack my police” – Police Commissioner Vows Action on Violent Crime

After 37 homicides and counting and a recent surge in gun violence, Commissioner of Police Severin Monchery in his first interview since resuming duties after a lengthy vacation has vowed to clamp down on crime.

Monchery who spoke exclusively to HTS News4orce on September 13 affirmed a zero tolerance posture towards attacks on law enforcement officers.

“I will not sit by and allow criminals…to attack my police [officers]” was Commissioner Monchery’s response to the brazen inner-city shootout between a police officer and an armed suspect. No injuries were reported during the potentially deadly gun battle on September 12.

2017 is on pace to be one of the years with the highest recorded number of homicides in Saint Lucia. Guns have been the weapon of choice in more than half of all homicides up to September, according to crime data. Police investigators are also continuing to probe other shooting incidents.

Commissioner Monchery has narrowed the profile of suspects implicated in violent crime to mostly “young people”. Saint Lucia’s top cop has appealed for greater social intervention efforts.

“The young people really need help…it clearly shows that they have no love in their hearts… ”

Public sentiment on the spate of violent crime gripping Saint Lucia has been felt by the High Command at Chesterfield. Commissioner Monchery, who did attempt to allay concerns about the violent crime rate, has given assurances that the police will to continue to maximize crime-fighting efforts. [Watch video]