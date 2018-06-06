Hypertension a “major concern” for Health Ministry

[Press release] World Hypertension Day observance may have concluded, but the life-threatening effects of this epidemic continues.

“High blood pressure is called the silent killer and it’s not by accident that we call it the silent killer. High Blood pressure can go unnoticed so persons would say, my neck is hurting me and my pressure is high but a lot of the times your blood pressure maybe high and you have no pain in your neck or no pain anywhere else until it’s too late when it has affected your kidneys, your eyes and your heart and so on. So persons need to first and foremost be aware, make an effort to go and get their blood pressure checked and know which numbers are normal and which numbers are not.”

“High blood pressure affects anybody at any age. Unfortunately high blood pressure is more common in the black race and especially since we live in the Caribbean most of us are actually black so we are already what we call pre-disposed to having high blood pressure. High blood pressure tends to affect persons who start to age but what we’ve seen is that the younger persons are having high blood pressure because our populations are mostly obese, they are more over weight and those would increase the risk of having high blood pressure.”

