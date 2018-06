As Saint Lucia joins the rest of the region in bracing for what is predicted to be an active Atlantic hurricane season, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) says the term “be prepared” applies to more than just a six-month period.

As such, the organisation has published a disaster survival handbook for members of the public.

