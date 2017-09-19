Hurricane Maria Electricity System Update #1

Castries, September 19, 2017 – Overall, the main electricity infrastructure held up fairly well during Hurricane Maria. None of the substations or the main 66kV infrastructure was affected.

LUCELEC has received reports of a number of localised area faults including no power to pockets of customers in various locations, electricity lines sparking, trees or branches fallen on distribution and service lines.

Where possible these faults were isolated remotely to minimise impact on customers. Some of the larger area faults recorded include parts of Fond St. Jacques, Babonneau, Forestierre and Guesneau. Many other smaller isolated faults in various parts of Castries and environs, Marisule, Grande Riviere, Monchy, Cap Estate, and Anse la Raye have been reported.

LUCELEC crews are mobilising to begin the process of power restoration to the affected areas once the all clear has been issued.

A further update will be provided later today.