Hurricane Irma Upgraded to Category 5 Storm,Northern Leewards and Antilles Islands to Brace for Impact

HURRICANE IRMA SPECIAL FORECAST/ADVISORY NUMBER 25

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL112017

1200 UTC TUE SEP 05 2017

CHANGES IN WATCHES AND WARNINGS WITH THIS ADVISORY…

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC HAS ISSUED A HURRICANE

WATCH FROM CABO ENGANO TO THE NORTHERN BORDER WITH HAITI AND A

TROPICAL STORM WATCH FROM SOUTH OF CABO ENGAO TO ISLA SAONA.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT…

A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* ANTIGUA…BARBUDA…ANGUILLA…MONTSERRAT…ST. KITTS… AND

NEVIS

* SABA…ST. EUSTATIUS…AND SINT MAARTEN

* SAINT MARTIN AND SAINT BARTHELEMY

* BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

* U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

* PUERTO RICO…VIEQUES…AND CULEBRA

A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* GUADELOUPE

* DOMINICAN REPUBLIC FROM CABO ENGANO TO THE NORTHERN BORDER WITH

HAITI

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* GUADELOUPE

* DOMINICA

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* DOMINICAN REPUBLIC FROM SOUTH OF CABO ENGAO TO ISLA SAONA

A HURRICANE WARNING MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED

SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA. A WARNING IS TYPICALLY ISSUED

36 HOURS BEFORE THE ANTICIPATED FIRST OCCURRENCE OF TROPICAL-STORM-

FORCE WINDS…CONDITIONS THAT MAKE OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS DIFFICULT

OR DANGEROUS. IN THIS CASE…FOR SOME OF EASTERNMOST ISLANDS…THE

HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED WITHIN THE NEXT 24 HOURS.

PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY SHOULD BE RUSHED TO

COMPLETION.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA IN THIS CASE WITHIN 36

HOURS.

INTERESTS ELSEWHERE IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC…ALONG WITH

HAITI…THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS…CUBA…AND THE

SOUTHEASTERN AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS SHOULD MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF

IRMA.

HURRICANE CENTER LOCATED NEAR 16.7N 57.7W AT 05/1200Z

POSITION ACCURATE WITHIN 10 NM

PRESENT MOVEMENT TOWARD THE WEST OR 280 DEGREES AT 12 KT