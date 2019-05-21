Home / News Updates / HUNDREDS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FREE DENTAL CLINIC OVER THE WEEKEND

HUNDREDS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FREE DENTAL CLINIC OVER THE WEEKEND

Stephy Anius May 20, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

Hundreds for persons visited the Gros Islet municipal building to take advantage of the free dental clinic put on by the TOCO Foundation, in association with a group of dentists and other medical persons from the United States.

 

