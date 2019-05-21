HUNDREDS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FREE DENTAL CLINIC OVER THE WEEKEND

Hundreds for persons visited the Gros Islet municipal building to take advantage of the free dental clinic put on by the TOCO Foundation, in association with a group of dentists and other medical persons from the United States.
Hundreds for persons visited the Gros Islet municipal building to take advantage of the free dental clinic put on by the TOCO Foundation, in association with a group of dentists and other medical persons from the United States.
The St. Lucia Fire Service is calling on persons to desist from starting out-side fires, …