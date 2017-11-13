Hundreds for Chanderpaul, Carter

(CWI) – Shivnarine Chanderpaul and fellow left-handed batsman Jonathan Carter made contrasting hundreds, as their sides played to draws in the Digicel 4-Day Championship on Sunday.

Chanderpaul, the veteran, former Windies captain, fashioned a 77th first-class hundred and passed another milestone in his illustrious career, as he rescued Guyana Jaguars to force a draw against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on the final day of the key third-round match at Warner Park.

Carter, a recent member of the Windies One-day side, carved out a fourth first-class hundred to lead the Barbados Pride batting, as they had to settle for a draw with Jamaica Scorpions in their badly rain-affected match at Sabina Park.

Hurricanes (412-9 dec) drew with Jaguars (206) & 305-7 (f/o) in Basseterre, St. Kitts

The 43-year-old Chanderpaul gave a timely batting master class with a resolute 109 that propped up the Jaguars’ second innings batting and frustrated the Hurricanes.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble was unbeaten on 57, Jaguars captain Leon Johnson scored 41 and fellow left-hander Vishaul Singh made 35.

Hurricanes struck early, removing overnight batsmen Veerasammy Permaul and Johnson without much addition to the total.

Chanderpaul however, came to the crease and anchored two stands that erased any hopes of the home team claiming their third straight victory over this opponent in this form of the game.

Chanderpaul added 63 for the fifth wicket with Singh and put on 125 for the sixth wicket with Bramble.

Playing his first match for the season, Chanderpaul faced 144 balls in just over 2 ¾ hours and collected 11 fours and two sixes, passing 27,000 first-class runs, when he reached 70.

Scorpions (176-8 dec) & 98-6 drew with Pride (304-7 dec) in Kingston, Jamaica

Carter rebounded a double-duck in the previous match against Hurricanes to hit a polished 103 that included 10 fours and one six from 186 balls in just over 3 ½ hours of batting.

He shared a number of useful stands along the way, including 53 for the sixth wicket with Justin Greaves, that allowed the visitors to claim a 128-run, first innings lead.

The Scorpions slipped to 37 for three in their second innings, but their captain Paul Palmer was not out on 32 and led the fight-back in the face of penetrative bowling from Test left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who ended with 3-22 from 16 overs.