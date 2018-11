Attorney-At-Law And Human Rights Advocate Mary Francis Says The Kimberly Williams-De Leon Homicide Investigation, Should Be Turned Over To An Independent Investigator. However, Police Chief Severin Moncherry And National Security Minister Senator Hermangild Francis, Have Expressed Confidence That The Police Force Will Carryout An Unbiased Investigation. Kimberly Williams-De Leon Was Shot Dead In Her Home On October 29th. Her Husband – A Police Officer Is Listed As A Person Of Interest.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit