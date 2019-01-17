HTS PERSON OF THE YEAR 2018

Every year, Helen Television System asks our viewers and listeners to vote for the person they believe had the biggest impact on the news landscape.

Over the years, nominees have ranged from inventors and elected officials to modern day heroes, who sprung into action and averted catastrophe. In 2018, our nominees made the headlines in areas that include justice, disaster mitigation and urban renewal.

Well the votes have been tallied we can confirm that former Permanent Secretary and mother of slain Botham Jean, Mrs. Allison Jean is the HTS person of the year for 2018. Here is the story of a veteran public officer who has put the international spotlight on issues of justice and human rights, as she walks to road to justice for her son.

