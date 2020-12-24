HTS EPOLL DECEMBER 23RD 2020- PERSON OF THE YEAR

It is this time of year, when HTS calls on you to vote for your Person of the Year.

In today’s epoll we have a shortlist of three candidates. The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar George, for her performance in managing the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, Bishnu Toolsie for his defense of St. Lucia’s patrimony in the face of powerful opposition and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet for his leadership during these challenging times.

So we ask

Who is your pick for the Person of the Year?