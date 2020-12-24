Home / Breaking News / HTS EPOLL DECEMBER 23RD 2020- PERSON OF THE YEAR

HTS EPOLL DECEMBER 23RD 2020- PERSON OF THE YEAR

Allin Fevrier December 23, 2020 Breaking News, Epoll, HTS Person of the Year, News Updates 3 Comments

It is this time of year, when HTS calls on you to vote for your Person of the Year.

In today’s epoll we have a shortlist of three candidates. The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar George, for her performance in managing the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, Bishnu Toolsie for his defense of St. Lucia’s patrimony in the face of powerful opposition and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet for his leadership during these challenging times.

So we ask

Who is your pick for the Person of the Year?

3 comments

  1. Ras
    December 23, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Mr Tulsie is and idol and,roll model too this beautiful island lots of respect to this gentle man!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    December 23, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Dr Venus Cherry

    Reply
  3. Mcquard Alexander
    December 23, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    this one is A Tie btween Sharon Blelmar and our P.M

    Reply

