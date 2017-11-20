Should the cost of Rent at the CDC Apartments be more in line with what obtains nationally?
Castries needs to develop both economically, culturally and socially. Radical decisions must be made because the heart of the city is blighted by social housing that has been allowed to deteriorate overtime. To hack up the rent of social housing so that it becomes a ‘commercial concern‘ is not the ethos of social housing.
One strategy is to rehouse people further way from the city centre through incentives and free this prime estate for innovative development.