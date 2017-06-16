Home / Death Announcements / HTS Death Announcements June 16th 2017

Check Also

HTS Death Announcements August 29th 2017

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of the following persons.. Best free WordPress …

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 22, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    how do I search for a particular death announcement?

    Reply
  2. R
    June 18, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I am very sorry to hear about your loss. Some comforting scriptures that help me to cope is acts 24:15 and psalm 34:18 i look forward to the time when death will be no more isaiah 25:8

    Reply

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: