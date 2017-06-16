We regret to announce the passing of the following persons…
Home / Death Announcements / HTS Death Announcements June 16th 2017
Check Also
HTS Death Announcements August 29th 2017
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of the following persons.. Best free WordPress …
how do I search for a particular death announcement?
I am very sorry to hear about your loss. Some comforting scriptures that help me to cope is acts 24:15 and psalm 34:18 i look forward to the time when death will be no more isaiah 25:8