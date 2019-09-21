Home / Breaking News / HTS CPL giveaway! WIN CPL TICKETS!

HTS is giving away tickets to the  CPL St Lucia  Zouks matches.   To  qualify , you  must be  an  HTS  News4force  app user and  correctly answer the  following  question: 

“ What number does the leading scorer for the St Lucia Zouks wear “

Go to the the iReport section  within our mobile app , enter  your  answer in the  Description  field as well as  your  name  and  number.  And  While  you’re at it  take  a  selfie or  send us  your  favorite  pic. by  hitting the  camera  icon, and  upload.  One  entry  per user  please.

Watch  the CPL live on the  HTS app in  High Definition .

Download   from the  Goggle  Play  Store or the  Apple App Store under  HTS  News ,  and  you’re   good to go – for your ticket to the cricket 

