HTS CPL giveaway! WIN CPL TICKETS!

HTS is giving away tickets to the CPL St Lucia Zooks matches. To qualify , you must be an HTS News4force app user and correctly answer the following question:

“ What number does the leading scorer for the St Lucia Zouks wear “

Go to the the iReport section within our mobile app , enter your answer in the Description field as well as your name and number. And While you’re at it take a selfie or send us your favorite pic. by hitting the camera icon, and upload. One entry per user please.

Watch the CPL live on the HTS app in High Definition .

Download from the Goggle Play Store or the Apple App Store under HTS News , and you’re good to go – for your ticket to the cricket