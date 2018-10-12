HTS’ ALISON KENTISH RECOGNISED BY IJNET, AWARDED JOURNALIST OF THE MONTH

The International Journalists’ Network [IJNET] in October handpicked Saint Lucia based HTS News4orce senior news producer and nightly news anchor Alison Kentish for the prestigious journalist of the month accolade.
The International Journalists’ Network [IJNET] in October handpicked Saint Lucia based HTS News4orce senior news producer and nightly news anchor Alison Kentish for the prestigious journalist of the month accolade.
For Years It Laid Hidden Beneath Weeds And Trees, Despite Being On The Route Of …