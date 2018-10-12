Home / News Updates / HTS’ ALISON KENTISH RECOGNISED BY IJNET, AWARDED JOURNALIST OF THE MONTH
HTS News4orce senior news producer and nightly news anchor Alison Kentish

HTS’ ALISON KENTISH RECOGNISED BY IJNET, AWARDED JOURNALIST OF THE MONTH

Rehani Isidore October 12, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The International Journalists’ Network [IJNET] in October handpicked Saint Lucia based HTS News4orce senior news producer and nightly news anchor Alison Kentish for the prestigious journalist of the month accolade.

