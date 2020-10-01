Home / Breaking News / HOUSE PASSES COVID 19 CONTROL BILL

HOUSE PASSES COVID 19 CONTROL BILL

Allin Fevrier October 1, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates 1 Comment

The covid-19 prevention and control bill was passed in the house assembly late Tuesday night.

However, the debate was mired in controversy with the opposition walking out of the proceedings in protest over what they say is a lack of consultation on a law which will have serious implications for the citizenry.

 

