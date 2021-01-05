HOTELIER – HON. GORDON “BUTCH” STEWARD, HAS DIED

(CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT)

It is with great sadness that I share with you today the passing of our founder and

Chairman, and my father, Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

This news seems almost unbelievable, since our Chairman was as involved and forward

thinking as ever. He chose to keep a very recent health diagnosis private and we

respected that wish.

The Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart OJ, a distinction he was so proud of, was a gifted

entrepreneur. He was a marketing genius and talented showman, but those who knew

him best recognized that he was a dreamer who could dream bigger and better than

anyone. It was often said “the best thing for people around him to do is be dream

catchers.”

That’s why he always credited his success to the incredible team around him, why he

listened intently when it came to creating innovative things that would excite and delight

our guests, and why it is so important that I remind you today of all days, that we will all

continue to be his dream catchers.

Together, we have all been part of something bigger than ourselves, led by a man who

believed in us and who gave us opportunities to learn, grow and the tools to make dreams

real. For him and because of him¸ we will continue to dream big and deliver on his

certainty that true luxury is always best enjoyed by the sea.

My Dad lived a big life – husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather entrepreneur,

statesman, dreamer. A singular personality and an unstoppable force who reveled in

defying the odds, exceeding expectations and whose passion for his family was matched

only by the people and possibility of the Caribbean, for whom he was a fierce champion.

There will never be another quite like him and we will miss him forever.

While I need to be with family right now, I look forward to speaking with you soon and

sharing thoughts about the incredible future of this company built by this most incredible

man.