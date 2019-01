The Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association is in mourning, following the killing of a former director Robert Hathaway. Known affectionately as ‘Bob,’ Hathaway was found dead at his home on Sunday January 13, with marks of violence about the body. International media houses are reporting on his killing, as well as his contribution to the yachting industry in his adopted homeland.

