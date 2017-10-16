Hope, Chase, Brathwaite tune up with fifties

[ESPNcricinfo] West Indies 301 for 6 (Shai Hope 85, Chase 79, Brathwaite 53) v Zimbabwe A.

Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite began West Indies’ tour of Zimbabwe with fifties, guiding the visitors to 301 for 6 at stumps on the first day of their warm-up match in Bulawayo.

After opting to bat, West Indies lost opener Kieran Powell for 1 at the start of the fifth over, but Brathwaite and Kyle Hope gave the innings direction with an 87-run partnership for the second wicket. Then, both batsmen fell in successive overs, but Shai Hope and Chase perked the side up, hitting 19 boundaries between them in a 175-run fourth-wicket stand before both batsmen retired out at the end of the 79th over.

Seven overs later, Jermaine Blackwood departed for 15, but wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and captain Jason Holder closed the day without any further hiccups.

Seamer Michael Chinouya was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe A, ending with 2 for 55 in 19 overs.