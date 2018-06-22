Hope and Taylor are top cricketers of the year

Press Release- Shai Hope and Stafanie Talyor are the WINDIES male and female cricketers of the year respectively for 2017. The emerging cricketer of the year went to Guyana’s Keemo Paul.

Cricket West Indies’ CEO, Johnny Grave in his summary remarks acknowledged Digicel for their support to West Indies cricket for 13 years; and welcomed Sandals Resorts as the new sponsor on board.

CWI’s President, Dave Cameron noted the increase in the number of players which has moved from 25 to 177 in five years and adding that “we have the requisite number of players to compete. What we now need is to continue to ensure our programs build capacity for all our technical and administrative officials to continue to consistently produce world class players.”

CEO and President of WIPA, Wavell Hinds acknowledged the commitment of the players to broaden their skills set off the field. Hinds pledged his organization’s commitment to continue with its programs to widen the scope and reach of all its members, while working closely with CWI to facilitate growth for players on the field of play.

In her keynote address, Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment, Hon Marsha Caddle, said that “West Indies Cricket is the blue print to advance regionalism.” In congratulating the work of CWI, the Minister wants the region to work closer together with cricket to create greater linkages with tourism and the creative arts sectors. She also called for “sport to be more integrated into education, as the focus and discipline of sport, can help young people to make better decisions about their lives, while acting as a signal to young people to use their talent more effectively.”

Minister Caddle declared her government’s and country’s intention to support West Indies Cricket and sees this as an opportunity for a “brand new relationship and partnership to move the cricket and by extension, sport, forward.”

The full list of winners are:

WINDIES Cricketer of the Year – Shai Hope

WINDIES Test Cricketer of the Year – Shai Hope

WINDIES ODI Cricketer of the Year – Shai Hope

WINDIES T20 Cricketer of the Year – Evin Lewis

WINDIES Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Keemo Paul

WINDIES Women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year – Deandra Dottin

WINDIES Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Stafanie Taylor

WINDIES Women Cricketer of the Year – Stafanie Taylor

CWI Lifetime Achievement Award – Carol Whilby-Maxwell

WIPA Lifetime Achievement Award – Dawnley Joseph

First Class Team of the Year – Guyana

Regional Under-19 Team of the Year – Guyana

First Class Four Day Cricketer of the Year – Devon Smith

First Class 50 Over Cricketer of the Year – Roston Chase

Caribbean T20 Cricketer of the Year – Chadwick Walton

WINDIES Under 19 Cricketer of the Year – Kirstan Kallicharan

Atlantic/WIPA in the Community Awardee – Rodney Sieunarine

CWI/WIPA Outstanding Foundation Awardee – The Marlon Samuels Foundation

WINDIES Umpire of the Year – Joel Wilson

The 6th joint awards (CWI and WIPA) was held at the Hilton Barbados last evening (June 20).

