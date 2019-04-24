The grieving mother of the latest homicide victim is calling on those maligning her son to stop the hurtful rumors. She insists that Chad Ramsey, who was shot in Castries on Thursday April 18th, was a hard-working and peace-loving young man.
The grieving mother of the latest homicide victim is calling on those maligning her son to stop the hurtful rumors. She insists that Chad Ramsey, who was shot in Castries on Thursday April 18th, was a hard-working and peace-loving young man.
As part of the “1. 5 to stay alive” campaign that supports Caribbean and other …