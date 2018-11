The Sounds Of Bullets Disturbed The Thursday Afternoon Calm, Along The Water-Works Road In Castries Near The Adelaides Home. When The Dust Settled, A Man Of Grass Street, Castries, Lay Dead, As A Result Of What Is Suspected To Have Been A Drive-By Shooting.

