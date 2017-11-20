HOMICIDE #54, MAN GUNNED DOWN IN VEHICLE

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Anthony Francois aka Barrel – a 33-year-old resident of La Clery, Castries.

On Saturday November 18th, 2017 about 7:20pm, officers attached to the Marchand Police Station responded to a report of a shooting at Black Mallet, Marchand.

Upon arrival at the scene, police noticed the body of an unresponsive male in a motor car with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The body was subsequently transported to Victoria Hospital and was pronounced dead by a medial practitioner.

A post mortem examination was reportedly conducted on Monday November 20th.

One person is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

This brings the number of homicides for the year 2017 to 54. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the Marchand Police Station at 456-3885, the Major Crime Unit 456-3756 or the police emergency line at 999.