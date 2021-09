Home affairs minister dr. Virginia Albert- Poyotte has vowed to address issues at the ordelais correctional facility On Friday, Dr. Poyotte toured the Bordelais correctional facility as part of routine visits. Home affairs minister dr. Virginia Albert- Poyotte has vowed to address issues at the ordelais correctional facility On Friday, Dr. Poyotte toured the Bordelais correctional facility as part of routine visits.