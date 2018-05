Home Affairs Minister Hermangild Francis says he is waiting on word from the owner of the Nyerah court building, before announcing a date for the resumption of High Court proceedings.

Operations at the John Compton Highway located Nyerah court have been suspended since April 16th and members of the public have expressed concern about the impact that a potential backlog of cases will have on the justice system.

