HOLIDAY TAXI DONATES TO DOMINICA

Rehani Isidore November 7, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

Holiday taxi co-operative society has come to the aid of the residents of sister isle Dominica. In October, each member of the society contributed us $10 to disaster relief efforts in the hurricane-ravaged island.

Donors later doubled the contribution. The president of the taxi society traveled to Miami to purchase new bedding supplies and groceries, and donated the items through the Saint Lucia Red Cross.

The relief agency has welcomed the gesture. Members of the society spared no expense to help the nature isle. Residents of Dominica continue to display an indomitable spirit, as rebuilding efforts continue apace almost two months after Hurricane Maria slammed the island.

