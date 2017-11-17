Historic Homicide Count Surpassed after Man Succumbs to Stab Wounds – Homicide #53

Details on the latest homicide are still emerging. Police reportedly responded to a stabbing incident in a Castries South East community between 7 and 8 pm on November 16.

Two men were said to be embroiled in a violent altercation during which an alleged stabbing occurred. The identity of the individuals said to be involved in the suspected mugging have not been disclosed.

Police sources disclosed the incident was an alleged robbery attempt. While investigations are continuing, initial reports say the robbery victim reportedly acted in self-defense.

However, HTS News4orce can confirm one of the men, suspected to be the alleged robber, sustained a stab wound and was later discovered unresponsive in a Sarrot neighborhood in Bexon. Sources have disclosed the stabbing victim has succumbed.

The homicide count has increased to 53 to date – becoming the highest ever recorded in Saint Lucia history.

Police are continuing with investigations.