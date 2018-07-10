Home / Sports / Highjump: Another gold for Levern Spencer in Brazil

Liz-Anne De Beauville July 10, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

Four days after her gold medal winning performance in Finland, the region’s premiere high jumper Levern Spencer was at it again, but this time at the National Development Centre’s Stadium in Brazil.

Competing last Sunday July 8th, in the IAAF World Challenge Meeting, the veteran, prolific highjumper from St. Lucia  again cleared 1.92m, defeating 7 other athletes to secure yet another gold medal. 

At that stage, the Panam and Commonwealth Gold Medalist had defeated all of  her opponents, including Elizabeth Patterson from the USA who placed 2nd with a clearance of 1.90m, so she decided to discontinue her competition as she continues to focus on upcoming major competitions line CAC Championship in Columbia and NACAC IN Canada, both mere weeks away.

