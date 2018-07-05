High Jump: Another gold medal for St. Lucia’s golden girl

St. Lucia’s prolific world class high jumper Levern Spencer, continued to enjoy a richly rewarding 2018 season when she added another gold medal to her collection of medals for this season.

Competing in Finland on July 4th, the Caribbean’s No.1 female highjumper registered another mark over 1.90m when she soared over the bar at 1.92m on her second attempt to secure yet another gold medal.

Spencer has been representing the Caribbean region for the better part of the 2018 season as she has been matching her skills against the best the world has to offer from the European region, and it will be more of the same as she looks forward to the back end of the season. However, the 2018 Commonwealth Gold Medalist who is ranked the top 6 in the world for this year, begins to shift her attention to the region as she looks forward to representing St. Lucia at the CAC Games in Columbia later this month.

