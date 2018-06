Occupational health & safety issues at the Hewanorra international airport (HIA) have deteriorated to the point of disrupting operations at the immigration department there.

That’s the sentiment expressed by Police Welfare Association President Travis Chicot, amid reports that members stationed at the HIA remained off the job on Tuesday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit