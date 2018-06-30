Hetmyer cracks century in tame draw against Bangladesh

CWI- Shimron Hetmyer cracked a century today against Bangladesh in a warm up President’s XI match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. The 123 came off 138 balls in 163 minutes of which he smashed 19 fours and a six. Captain Shamarh Brooks with 72 in 152 balls and 201 minutes, had 12 boundaries as part of his inning.

Bangladesh got Shanyne Moseley and John Campbell early, both going without scoring but the team recovered to score 310/8 to earn a draw for the two-day encounter. For the visitors bowling Abu Jayed Rahi with 13-4-39-2 and Shafiul Islam 12-1-48-2 were the top performers.

The 1st Test begins on Wednesday, July 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground. Each day’s play begin at 10am.

The full squad includes:

Shamarh Brooks – Captain John Campbell Tagenarine Chanderpaul Jahmar Hamilton Shimron Hetmyer Alzarri Joseph Keon Harding Shayne Moseley Gudakesh Motie Romario Shepherd Vishaul Singh Odean Smith

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

