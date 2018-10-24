HERO’S WELCOME FOR YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES SILVER MEDALIST

Press Release- Ministry of Youth Development & Sports- Youth Olympic Games women’s 100 metre silver medalist Julien Alfred returned home over the weekend to a hero’s welcome put on by the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Incorporated and the Department of Youth Development and Sports.

Alfred and the other members of the team were met on the tarmac of the Hewanorra International airport before a welcome ceremony took place at the airport lounge. Minister responsible for Youth Development and Sport Honourable Edmund Estephane who was in Argentina to witness Alfred’s performance said he experienced great team spirit at the games.

“In Argentina we had a team representing Saint Lucia. This is what you call a team. There was unity, there was encouragement, there was just this inner spirit, there was togetherness and I commend the coaches and chef-de-mission for a job well done, ” Minister Estephane said.

Acting Prime Minister Hon. Lenard Montoute was also present at the welcome and emphasized the magnitude of Alfred’s success.

“Your accomplishment Miss Alfred is a national achievement and I would like to say that for us as a nation we are very proud of you. We are also very proud of the performance of the other team members. While the rest of you did not medal, you gave of your best and your performances were outstanding ,” he exclaimed.

Vice president of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Incorporated Lyndon Cooper disclosed that the SLOC Inc. will continue to support athletes in a quest to bring more medals to the nation.

” We have always pledged our commitment to the continued development of the athletes. Sometime in 2016 the President of the Olympic Committee indicated that she wanted to see more athletes stepping up on the winners podium and that she was going to put in the necessary resources into these athletes, ” Cooper noted.

The welcome for Alfred and the Youth Olympic Games contingent culminated with a reception at Government House.

