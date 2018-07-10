Hero CPL sign historic deal to have playoff games in Guyana

Press Release- CPL- In an historic move for the tournament, this year the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will have Playoff matches held in Guyana for the first time. These matches, which will see the top four teams from the group stages battle it out, will take place at Providence Stadium on Tuesday 11 September and Wednesday 12 September.

There will be seven Hero CPL matches in Guyana this year, including five group games also taking place at Providence. The Guyana Amazon Warriors have made the Playoff stages of the Hero CPL every season and will be looking to make it into the latter stages for a sixth successive season when they get underway against last year’s losing finalists, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Speaking about the Hero CPL Playoffs coming to Guyana for the first time, Hero CPL’s COO, Pete Russell said: “We have always been blessed with fantastic support in Guyana where the passion for cricket amongst the local population is second to none. We are delighted to be able to bring such significant matches to Guyana for the first time and are sure the fans will turn out in large numbers.”

Minister of State, the Honourable Joe Harmon commented: “Cricket is such a huge part of our culture, which you can see from the fantastic crowds and amazing support we have seen at Amazon Warriors matches over the last few years. Guyanese fans play an important role in the success of the Hero CPL and we are very pleased that we are able to reward them by hosting these play off games.”

Group games

Thurs 9 Aug – Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Providence Stadium, 6pm

Sat 11 Aug – Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Stars, Providence Stadium, 4pm

Sun 12 Aug – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, Providence Stadium, 6pm

Sat 8 Sept – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs, Providence Stadium, 8pm

Sun 9 Sept – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, Providence Stadium, 6pm

Playoffs

Playoff 1 – Tues 11 Sept– 1st v 2nd, Providence Stadium, 6pm

Playoff 2 – Wed 12 Sept– 3rd v 4th, Providence Stadium, 6pm

